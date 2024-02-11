StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Professional Diversity Network

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

