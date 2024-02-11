StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
