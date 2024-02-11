Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

