Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRTX. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $123,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 721,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,140 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,238,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after purchasing an additional 271,919 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

