Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

