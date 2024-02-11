StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

