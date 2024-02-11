ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CLRO stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

