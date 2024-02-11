ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
CLRO stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ClearOne
ClearOne Company Profile
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearOne
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.