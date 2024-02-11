Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
SMBC stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
