Samir Ayub Sells 6,786 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.55), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($37,685.82).

Polar Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 439.50 ($5.51) on Friday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($4.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 559 ($7.01). The company has a market cap of £444.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,255.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 448.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 452.11.

Polar Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,142.86%.

