FY2023 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $49.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

