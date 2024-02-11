Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

