Varonis Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,052 shares of company stock worth $13,027,822. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $50,723,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 1,077,922 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

