Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $5.95 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.14.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexander’s

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.