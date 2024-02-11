Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALXGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $5.95 per share for the quarter.

Alexander’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALX stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.14.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Earnings History for Alexander's (NYSE:ALX)

