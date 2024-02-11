Alexander’s (ALX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $5.95 per share for the quarter.
Alexander’s Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of ALX stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 14.75. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.14.
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
