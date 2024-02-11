CIBC Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PD. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

TSE:PD opened at C$86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.23.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

