StockNews.com Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

GBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 81.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 385,588 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

