V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $22.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Get V.F. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 43.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in V.F. by 41.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.