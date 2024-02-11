B. Riley Weighs in on Loop Media, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV)

Loop Media, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Loop Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Loop Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Loop Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.
Loop Media Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LPTV stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Loop Media has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Media
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Loop Media by 6,955.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Loop Media by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Loop Media by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.
Loop Media Company Profile
Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.
