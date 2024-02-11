Stepan Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Separately, CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

SCL opened at $90.24 on Friday. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stepan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

