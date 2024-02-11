Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.77. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intevac by 262.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 283,415 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intevac in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Intevac by 59.8% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 249,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

