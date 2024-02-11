PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
