PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.45.

In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

