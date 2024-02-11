e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.58.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

ELF stock opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.