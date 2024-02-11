Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $810.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $680.00 to $810.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Shares of LLY opened at $740.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $745.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $620.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.93%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

