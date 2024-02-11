Truist Financial Increases Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Aramark Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

