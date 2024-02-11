Morgan Stanley Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.79.

ZION opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $53.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,970 shares of company stock worth $253,807. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

