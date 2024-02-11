Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AGCO Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $13.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.56.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. AGCO has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

