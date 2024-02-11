Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

AXTA opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

