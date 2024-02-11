Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLF. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 67,747 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 161,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

