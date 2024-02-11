Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

