Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $228.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

