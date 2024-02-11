Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Decreased by Zacks Research

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

PKG opened at $168.33 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

