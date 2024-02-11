Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Issued By Zacks Research

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

