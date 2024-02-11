Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Decreased by Analyst

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Select Medical by 1,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 503,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after buying an additional 314,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.