Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

