Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Acquires £8,100 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire bought 90,000 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,154.19).

Getech Group Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of GTC stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday. Getech Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.43 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

