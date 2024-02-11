Getech Group plc (LON:GTC) Insider Acquires £8,100 in Stock

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liam Darbyshire bought 90,000 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,154.19).
Getech Group Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of GTC stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Friday. Getech Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.43 ($0.22). The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.79.
About Getech Group
