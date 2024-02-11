Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EQC opened at $18.85 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

