Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

TSLA opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.30.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

