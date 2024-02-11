Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Issued By William Blair

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $271.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $272.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.16.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

