Roth Capital Comments on California Resources Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.13. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01. California Resources has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $58.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in California Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in California Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,900,000 after purchasing an additional 182,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

