Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organogenesis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organogenesis’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%.

ORGO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Organogenesis Stock Up 0.8 %

ORGO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Organogenesis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Organogenesis by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Organogenesis by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $864,914.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

