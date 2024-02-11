Shake Shack Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

NYSE SHAK opened at $79.59 on Friday. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,990.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

