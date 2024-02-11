Sidoti Csr Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TWI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Titan International has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $864.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Titan International by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Titan International by 454.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,240 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 215,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.