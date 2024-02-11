Sian Lloyd Acquires 2,114 Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Sian Lloyd bought 2,114 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,953.18 ($4,955.72).

Serica Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

SQZ stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.39) on Friday. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.96 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £747.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

