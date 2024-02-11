A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £146.34 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £146.34 ($183.45).
Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £146.10 ($183.15).
A.G. BARR Price Performance
Shares of BAG opened at GBX 532 ($6.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 524.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 503.22. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 446 ($5.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.33). The stock has a market cap of £596.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,773.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
