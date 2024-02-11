NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Raised to C$13.75

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

TSE:NXE opened at C$10.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 1.79. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$11.17.

In other news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$2,676,420.00. In related news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$2,676,420.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. 8.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

