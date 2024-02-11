Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$121.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.