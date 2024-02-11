Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$121.08.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

About Precision Drilling

TSE:PD opened at C$86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.23. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$56.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.23.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.