Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $331.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.88.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Medpace by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

