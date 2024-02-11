Medpace (MEDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace Trading Up 2.5 %

Medpace stock opened at $326.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $331.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Medpace by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.