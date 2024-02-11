Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,638.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,326.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,080.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

