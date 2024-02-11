Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Magnite stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Magnite by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after purchasing an additional 716,489 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

