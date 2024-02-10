Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

