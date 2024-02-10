Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.