Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,355,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,971. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

